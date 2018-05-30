Ontario election 2018: Lambton—Kent—Middlesex riding

Voters in Lambton—Kent—Middlesex head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Mike Radan

PC: Monte McNaughton (incumbent)

NDP: Todd Case

Green: Anthony Li

Geography

A large riding in Western Ontario, this district is bordered by Lake Huron in the north, the Thames River in the south and extends out to Lake St. Clair but excludes part of Lambton County. The largest population centres in this riding are the western suburbs of London (Strathroy, Komoka), and the town of Wallaceburg.

History

PC MPP Monte McNaughton will look to win his third term on June 7, but previously announced he wouldn’t be running following the allegations against former party leader Patrick Brown.

This riding has traditionally been a PC stronghold, but the Liberals did win it in 2003 and 2007. McNaughton cruised to victory in the 2014 election, securing over 20,000 votes, while the next closest rival, the NDP, received just 12,000 votes.