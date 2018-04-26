Peterborough man accused of grabbing, robbing driver stopped at red light

A Peterborough man faces a robbery with violence charge following an altercation with a driver in downtown Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Police say around 8:10 p.m., a woman was stopped at a red light at the intersection of George and King streets when a man she knew approached her vehicle.

“(He) reached inside the driver’s side window and grabbed her purse,” police stated. “The man then grabbed the victim and shook her.”

The woman recovered her purse but police say the man had removed money from her wallet and then left the scene.

She reported the incident to police.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, an officer patrolling the downtown area located the suspect walking north on George Street.

Chad Michael Clarke, 36, of Brock Street, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.