London airport offering daily direct flights to Montreal beginning in July
Londoners are about to be better connected to a big Canadian city and a few international ones as well.
London International Airport will be offering daily direct flights to and from Montreal beginning July 2.
Air Canada Express Jazz will run the 78-seat flights.
The new routes will leave London at 3:20 in the afternoon, arriving in Montreal at just before 5 p.m.
Flights from Montreal to London will take off just before 2p.m. and arrive around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say the flights will work with connections to Atlantic Canada as well as Europe and Casablanca in Africa.
