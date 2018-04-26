London airport offering daily direct flights to Montreal beginning in July

Londoners are about to be better connected to a big Canadian city and a few international ones as well.

London International Airport will be offering daily direct flights to and from Montreal beginning July 2.

Air Canada Express Jazz will run the 78-seat flights.

The new routes will leave London at 3:20 in the afternoon, arriving in Montreal at just before 5 p.m.

Flights from Montreal to London will take off just before 2p.m. and arrive around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the flights will work with connections to Atlantic Canada as well as Europe and Casablanca in Africa.