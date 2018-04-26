Sports
Hurricanes storm back from series deficit to tie WHL Eastern Conference Final

The Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate a goal in Wednesday's playoff win against Swift Current.

Matt Battochio/Global News
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are now a perfect 8-0 on home ice in the 2018 WHL Playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night.

After dropping the first two games in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final in Swift Current, the Hurricanes have won back-to-back games at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge to even the series at 2-2.

Lethbridge opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by Jadon Joseph early in the first period.

Two power play goals courtesy of Logan Barlage and Taylor Ross would give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the lone goal for Swift Current with his team already trailing 2-0.

Hurricanes defenceman Calen Addison added to the team’s lead with a power play goal late in the second and another in the third.

Lethbridge finished 4 for 10 with the man advantage.

Hurricanes goalie Logan Flodell turned in another strong performance, stopping 25 of 26 of the Broncos’ shots.

The series shifts back to Swift Current for Game 5 on Saturday night.

There will be a Game 6 back in Lethbridge on Monday.

