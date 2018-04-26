Hurricanes storm back from series deficit to tie WHL Eastern Conference Final

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are now a perfect 8-0 on home ice in the 2018 WHL Playoffs thanks to a 5-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night.

After dropping the first two games in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final in Swift Current, the Hurricanes have won back-to-back games at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge to even the series at 2-2.

READ MORE: Hurricanes cut Broncos’ series lead to 2-1 with 5-1 win

Lethbridge opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by Jadon Joseph early in the first period.

Two power play goals courtesy of Logan Barlage and Taylor Ross would give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Tyler Steenbergen scored the lone goal for Swift Current with his team already trailing 2-0.

Hurricanes defenceman Calen Addison added to the team’s lead with a power play goal late in the second and another in the third.

Lethbridge finished 4 for 10 with the man advantage.

Hurricanes goalie Logan Flodell turned in another strong performance, stopping 25 of 26 of the Broncos’ shots.

READ MORE: WHL series preview: Hurricanes prepare to battle Swift Current Broncos in Eastern Conference Final

The series shifts back to Swift Current for Game 5 on Saturday night.

There will be a Game 6 back in Lethbridge on Monday.

More coming.