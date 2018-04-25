Man seriously injured after leg gets caught between train and platform at northeast Edmonton LRT station

A man was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after getting caught between a train and the platform at the Belvedere LRT Station on Wednesday night, police said.

Police officers were called to the station for an unrelated call shortly after 8 p.m. when they found the injured man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, lying on the ground.

“Some witnesses talked to them and directed them to the platform then located a young male laying down with a significant injury to his leg,” Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said.

Police said the man fell down and got his leg tangled between the train and the platform.

It is not known what led up to the man getting caught against the train but police are investigating.

Czerwonka said the incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous trains can be when people get too near them.

“You don’t want to get too close… this man might lose his leg unfortunately.”

Czerwonka added the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken away by paramedics and that he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

Trains were continuing to run at the station as of 9 p.m.