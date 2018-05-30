Ontario election 2018: Kitchener Centre riding

Voters in Kitchener Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Daiene Vernile (incumbent)

PC: Mary Henein Thorn

NDP: Laura Mae Lindo

Green: Stacey Danckert

Geography

The smallest and most urban riding in “Canada’s technology triangle”, Kitchener Centre is bordered by Highway 8 to the south, the border of the city to the east, Fischer-Hallman Road to the west and the CN Rail line to the north. The area is home to 105,260 residents.

History

When the voting district was first established in 1996, the Progressive Conservatives claimed the seat but when Dalton McGuinty and the Liberals swept to power in 1999, they also claimed Kitchener Centre. Liberal Daiene Vernile easily claimed the riding in 2014, with 43 per cent of the vote.