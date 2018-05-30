Ontario election 2018: Kanata—Carleton riding

Voters in Kanata—Carleton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Stephanie Maghnam

PC: Merrilee Fullerton

NDP: John Hansen

Green: Andrew West

Geography

The brand new rural riding in the west part of Ottawa, this electoral district contains almost all of the portion of the former Carleton—Mississippi Mills, except for the portion south of Highway 7/Highway 417 that transferred from Carleton. A small fraction came from Nepean—Carleton surrounding the Bridlewood neighbourhood. The riding begins at the Ottawa River in the North and extends to the 417 in the South. The west end begins at Lanark County and extends to March Valley Road in the east.

History

As this is a brand new riding there is no history in the area apart from the Carleton-Mississippi Mills riding which this one extended from.

The previous election saw Jack MacLaren win by over 10,000 votes while he was still a member of the Progressive-Conservative Party. MacLaren was kicked out of the PC caucus last year after a video emerged of him making negative comments about French rights.

By the numbers

The 2016 census has the median income in the area at $40,194, the median for the entire province sits at $33,539.