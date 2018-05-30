Ontario election 2018: Flamborough—Glanbrook riding
A A
Voters in Flamborough—Glanbrook head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Judi Partridge
PC: Donna Skelly
NDP: Melissa McGlashan
Green: Janet Errygers
Geography
A largely suburban riding that surrounds Hamilton, Flamborough—Glanbrook is bordered by Halton as well as Brant, Haldimand and Niagara.
History
Flamborough—Glanbrook is a new riding that was formed from Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough — Westdale, Niagara West — Glanbook and Hamilton Mountain.
By the numbers
The area has a population of 111,070 and an area of 899 sq. km.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.