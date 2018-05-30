Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Flamborough—Glanbrook riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Flamborough—Glanbrook head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Judi Partridge
PC: Donna Skelly
NDP: Melissa McGlashan
Green: Janet Errygers

Geography

A largely suburban riding that surrounds Hamilton, Flamborough—Glanbrook is bordered by Halton as well as Brant, Haldimand and Niagara.

History

Flamborough—Glanbrook is a new riding that was formed from Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough — Westdale, Niagara West — Glanbook and Hamilton Mountain.

By the numbers

The area has a population of 111,070 and an area of 899 sq. km.

