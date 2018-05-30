Ontario election 2018: Flamborough—Glanbrook riding

Voters in Flamborough—Glanbrook head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Judi Partridge

PC: Donna Skelly

NDP: Melissa McGlashan

Green: Janet Errygers

Geography

A largely suburban riding that surrounds Hamilton, Flamborough—Glanbrook is bordered by Halton as well as Brant, Haldimand and Niagara.

History

Flamborough—Glanbrook is a new riding that was formed from Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough — Westdale, Niagara West — Glanbook and Hamilton Mountain.

By the numbers

The area has a population of 111,070 and an area of 899 sq. km.