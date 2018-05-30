Ontario election 2018: Etobicoke—Lakeshore riding
Voters in Etobicoke—Lakeshore head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Peter Milczyn (incumbent)
PC: Christine Hogarth
NDP: Phil Trotter
Green: Chris Caldwell
Geography
The riding is located is in the southwest corner of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek on the west, Highway 427, Bloor Street, Kipling Avenue, Mimico Creek and Dundas Street West on the north, Humber River on the east and Lake Ontario on the south.
History
Peter Milczyn, who most recently served as the Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, is seeking reelection in the riding of Etobicoke—Lakeshore. He was first elected provincially in 2014. Milczyn succeeded long-time Liberal MPP Laurel Broten.
