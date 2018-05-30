Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Etobicoke—Lakeshore riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Etobicoke—Lakeshore head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Peter Milczyn (incumbent)
PC: Christine Hogarth
NDP: Phil Trotter
Green: Chris Caldwell

Geography

The riding is located is in the southwest corner of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek on the west, Highway 427, Bloor Street, Kipling Avenue, Mimico Creek and Dundas Street West on the north, Humber River on the east and Lake Ontario on the south.

History

Peter Milczyn, who most recently served as the Minister of Housing and Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, is seeking reelection in the riding of Etobicoke—Lakeshore. He was first elected provincially in 2014. Milczyn succeeded long-time Liberal MPP Laurel Broten.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Etobicoke-Lakeshore
Etobicoke—Lakeshore riding
Etobicoke—Lakeshore riding election results
Etobicoke—Lakeshore riding results
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News