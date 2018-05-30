Ontario election 2018: Don Valley West riding

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Kathleen Wynne (incumbent)

PC: Jon Kieran

NDP: Amara Possian

Green: Morgan Bailey

Geography

The riding is located in central Toronto and its rough boundaries are Mount Pleasant Road and Yonge Street on the west, Highway 401 on the north, Leslie Street, the western branch of the Don River and part of Don Mills Road on the east, and the Don River and part of the Beltline Trail on the south.

History

Kathleen Wynne, who became premier in 2013 shortly after succeeding Dalton McGuinty as Ontario Liberal Party leader, is seeking her fifth term representing Don Valley West. She was first elected provincially in 2003. The riding was previously held by the Ontario PC Party.