Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Don Valley West riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Don Valley West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Kathleen Wynne (incumbent)
PC: Jon Kieran
NDP: Amara Possian
Green: Morgan Bailey

Geography

The riding is located in central Toronto and its rough boundaries are Mount Pleasant Road and Yonge Street on the west, Highway 401 on the north, Leslie Street, the western branch of the Don River and part of Don Mills Road on the east, and the Don River and part of the Beltline Trail on the south.

History

Kathleen Wynne, who became premier in 2013 shortly after succeeding Dalton McGuinty as Ontario Liberal Party leader, is seeking her fifth term representing Don Valley West. She was first elected provincially in 2003. The riding was previously held by the Ontario PC Party.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Don Valley West
Don Valley West election results
Don Valley West riding
Don Valley West riding results
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News