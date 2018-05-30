Ontario election 2018: Don Valley East riding

Voters in Don Valley East head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Michael Coteau (incumbent)

PC: Denzil Minnan-Wong

NDP: Khalid Ahmed

Green: Mark Wong

Geography

The riding is located in the eastern part of North York and its boundaries are Leslie Street and the western branch of the Don River on the west, Highway 401 on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Sunrise Avenue and the eastern branch of the Don River on the south.

History

Michael Coteau, who most recently served as Minister of Community and Social Services, Minister of Children and Youth Services and Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism, is seeking his third term representing Don Valley East. He was first elected provincially in 2011 and succeeded long-time Liberal MPP David Caplan.