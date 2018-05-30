Ontario election 2018: Carleton riding

Voters in Carleton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Theresa Qadri

PC: Goldie Ghamari

NDP: Courtney Potter

Green: Gordon Kubanek

Geography

The new rural-suburban riding in the south part of Ottawa, this electoral district ends just past Dwyer Hill Road in the west and at Boundary Road in the east. It extends south until the outskirts of Kemptville and North to Bankfield Road and Brophy Drive. The riding of Nepean separated from Carleton due to the Representation Act, 2015.

History

As this riding has not existed since the 1997 election there are no separate results for the last election.

The 2014 election saw Lisa MacLeod win re-election in the former Nepean-Carleton riding by almost 9,000 votes, a margin significantly smaller than in 2011 but still a hefty lead. The Tories have historically dominated the rural ridings in Ottawa. A rash of infighting in the Progressive Conservative party over the last year, as well as the Patrick Brown scandal, may have an impact on the results.

By the numbers

The 2016 census has the median income in the area at $51,253, the median for the entire province sits at $33,539.