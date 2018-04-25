Entertainment
April 25, 2018 7:45 pm
Kelowna pizza dough raises dough for Sunshine Foundation

Whether you call it pie or za, prefer deep dish or thin crust; no matter how you slice it – for many people, pizza, is one of the four main food groups.

And today when you bought a pie at Papa John’s you were helping make dreams come true for some special kids from the Okanagan.

One hundred per cent of the profits raised today at Papa John’s in Kelowna and West Kelowna were donated to the Sunshine Foundation as part of their Dreams for Kids Day.

The Sunshine Foundation works with children who have severe physical disabilities or life threatening illnesses to help make their biggest, boldest dreams come true.
