RPS look for 2 suspects after man assaulted and robbed at Eastview home

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in providing information that may help in the investigation of a robbery and assault that occurred at a home in Eastview, sending one man to the hospital.

At around 5:50 p.m. CT on Tuesday, police were called to the 900-block of Elliott Street after receiving reports of an assault and robbery that occurred roughly 20 minutes prior.

The preliminary stages of the investigation indicated that a man was standing in his garage when another man entered the garage from the east alley of the block. The resident had challenged the suspect, which is when the suspect assaulted the victim, knocking him to the floor.

At that point, a black car pulled up at the garage from the alley. The car was believed to have had a number of other occupants, one of whom exited the car and entered the garage.

One suspect stole property belonging to the victim, and then both suspects got into the car and fled the scene.

The victim sustained injuries that required treatment in hospital.

The only description provided for the car was that it is black. One of the suspects was described as a tall, thin man who was wearing a red shirt. There was very little description for the second suspect, aside from the fact that he is believed to be a man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500.