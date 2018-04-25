Mississauga Liberal MPP Harinder Takhar to retire

TORONTO – A former Liberal cabinet minister has announced he won’t seek re-election just weeks before the spring vote.

Harinder Takhar, who represents a riding in Mississauga, Ont., says today that he is retiring from politics.

Takhar was first elected in 2007 and served in three cabinet posts including transportation, small business and consumer services, and government services.

Takhar is the latest Liberal to decide not to seek re-election, including former ministers Deb Matthews, Liz Sandals, and Brad Duguid.

Former health minister Eric Hoskins resigned in February to take a job with the federal government and former environment minister Glen Murray took a job at a climate change think-tank last year.

Ontario heads to the polls June 7.