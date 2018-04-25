Crime
April 25, 2018 6:35 pm

Barrie police seek public help identifying suspected LCBO thief

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Barrie police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from an LCBO in Barrie’s south end.

The alleged theft occurred on March 27, at around 8 p.m. at the LCBO located at 37 Caplan Street in the city. The suspect was seen entering the store where he proceeded to conceal a product in his sleeve, before exiting the LCBO and getting into a cab that was waiting out front of the store.

READ MORE: Barrie Police are looking for witnesses in early morning collision

The Barrie police were recently provided with surveillance footage which has helped them to construct a description of the suspect. He is described as a white male, in his 40s, with short brown hair, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Surveillance footage shows a man Barrie Police are seeking help to identify regarding a theft from an LCBO in the city.

Barrie Police Services

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Barrie police at 705-725-7025, or leave a tip anonymously online at http://www.p3tips.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Barrie Theft
Crime
lcbo
LCBO theft
Police Suspect
Surveillance Footage
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News