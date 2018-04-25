Barrie police seek public help identifying suspected LCBO thief

Barrie police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from an LCBO in Barrie’s south end.

The alleged theft occurred on March 27, at around 8 p.m. at the LCBO located at 37 Caplan Street in the city. The suspect was seen entering the store where he proceeded to conceal a product in his sleeve, before exiting the LCBO and getting into a cab that was waiting out front of the store.

The Barrie police were recently provided with surveillance footage which has helped them to construct a description of the suspect. He is described as a white male, in his 40s, with short brown hair, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Barrie police at 705-725-7025, or leave a tip anonymously online at http://www.p3tips.com.