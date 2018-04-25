Worker injured by electric shock in Armstrong

The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to a workplace accident in Armstrong on Tuesday morning.

It was about 11 a.m. when crews were dispatched to a business on Pleasant Valley Road to respond to an electrical shock.

READ MORE: Dog electrocuted after walking over manhold cover

WorkSafe BC responded to Global News enquiries about the incident in writing.

WorkSafeBC was notified by Armstrong RCMP at 11:39 a.m. April 24, 2018, of an incident in which a worker received an electrical shock. The worker was transported to hospital. Preliminary information indicates the employer is the Old Ranch Liquor Store at 2570 Pleasant Valley Blvd.

There is no word on the details of the incident, or the condition of the injured employee.