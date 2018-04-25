Harry Anderson cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Night Court star Harry Anderson has been revealed.

According to his death certificate, Anderson suffered a cardioembolic cerebrovascular accident — in simpler terms, a stroke — and he died shortly afterwards at the age of 65.

The certificate also lists two contributing factors that led to his death: influenza and heart disease.

Anderson was found dead on April 16 after police were called to his home in Asheville, N.C.

“This morning at 6:41 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the home of actor Harry Anderson where he was found deceased. No foul play is suspected,” the police said in a statement at the time.

Anderson is best known for starring as Judge Harry T. Stone in Night Court, part of NBC’s famed Thursday-night “Must-See TV” lineup from 1984 until 1992. He also won three Emmys and made cameos on other shows like Cheers and Saturday Night Live.

He appeared as Richie Tozier in the TV movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

Born in Newport, R.I., Anderson developed an interest in magic as a child and blended his dexterity at sleight-of-hand tricks with his gift for humour to develop a standup comedy act that brought him to The Tonight Show (on which he appeared 12 times).

Reportedly tiring of Hollywood, in 2002 Anderson and wife Elizabeth moved to New Orleans, where they ran a nightclub in the French Quarter, Oswald’s Speakeasy. In 2006, they moved to Asheville.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and two children, Eva and Dashiell.