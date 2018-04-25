Canada
Man suffers burns in shed fire in Peterborough

A man suffered burns from a fire at a College Street residence in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was treated for burns following a shed fire in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a residence on College Street around 3:30 p.m. where a blaze had broken out in the back shed. Two police officers were able to get a resident out of the home.

The occupant was taken to hospital for burns. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, stated Shaun McClintock with Peterborough Fire Services.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

