University of Alberta student residence to get major overhaul

A major renovation is planned for the Lister Centre student residence at the University of Alberta, which will be the facility’s first such facelift since it was built decades ago.

The three towers, which date back to the 1960s and mostly house first-year students, are set to be closed in succession starting later this year.

“They are in desperate need for repairs. Some of the tunnels are falling down, and when it rains or it snows and it melts, the water does pour through,” said Everett Stewart, who just finished his second year of studies.

The work will include updates to bedrooms, washrooms and building amenities, as well as new elevators and a climate control system, according to Andrew Sharman, vice-president of facilities and operations.

“When you look at some of our newer accommodations, they’re far more appealing,” Sharman said. “It’s time to refresh these so the students get a far better home environment.”

The university doesn’t expect to lose any housing capacity during renovations, thanks to a new residence — known as “Lister 5” — set to open this summer.

The project is estimated to cost the university $85.5 million.