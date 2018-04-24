Starter pistol confiscated from student at Princeton Secondary School

The superintendent of the Nicola-Similkameen School District said Princeton Secondary School notified administration Monday morning that the school had confiscated a starter pistol from a student.

Superintendent Stephen McNiven said the starter pistol was discovered after another student reported to the office that a student may have a weapon.

“We are very pleased that students in the school brought the information forward,” McNiven said.

McNiven said the starter pistol was in the student’s bag.

“There was no threat made that we are aware of at this point,” McNiven said.

“We don’t believe there was any direct threat or a threat of harm in relation to the starter pistol being brought to school.”

McNiven said the district is going through its violent threat risk assessment protocol process, which includes finding out as much information about the incident as possible.

The school district is also working with the RCMP.

“I think there is anxiety around the incident and that carries on today … we are going to do some debriefing around the event,” McNiven said.

Starter pistols are what are used to start track and field events and don’t fire bullets.