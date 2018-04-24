Councillors delay vote on London’s bus rapid transit

City politicians have delayed a vote on London’s bus rapid transit project.

City councillors were given an update on the $500-million project, including details from the draft environmental project report, but decided to hold off voting on the report for another two weeks.

The reason for the delay is the sheer size of the report: it includes thousands of pages. City politicians voted 10-2 in favour of delaying the vote until May 7.

Ward 10 Coun. Virginia Ridley tabled the motion to hold off on the vote.

“There was a significant amount of information which myself and many of my colleagues spent time reading through, but I heard very clearly from the public that they would like that same opportunity to read through and provide their councillor with input.

Ward 6 Coun. Phil Squire spoke in favour of delaying the vote.

“I’m asking for another couple of weeks to further consult with my constituents so I can come back as a fully informed councillor. I’m trying to find the positive folks, I’m trying to find the people that have positive things to say about this project.”

During the presentation, councillors were told the project remains on budget.

The transit system is expected to cost about $13 million annually once BRT is fully operational in 2028.

City staff believe operational costs can be covered through fare revenue and gas tax funding from the province.