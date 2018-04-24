Scott Thompson: Toronto rallies around tragedy

Many experts said it was not a case of “if” Canada’s largest city would be hit with a terrorist-type attack, but “when.”

Whether it is a lone wolf with mental illness or one claiming to be affiliated with an international organization, the outcome is the same. Innocent people are killed or wounded and a city is terrorized by an unspeakable primitive act.

Canada is not yet numb to such tragedy. You could tell by the witnesses that were left trembling with shock after watching a van plow through Toronto’s crowded Yonge St on Monday.

People of every description were trying to do what they could once they had realized what exactly was happening.

Little is known about the killer or his motives but we do Canada has lost some of its innocence. We can no longer stand back and say we are different than other countries.

But what will define us is how we react to such events and continue to be the free and open country that has made us the envy of the world.

Unfortunately, Canada has had to come together very recently in the wake of painful tragedy, although through different circumstances, and we will rally again.

That was evident when Toronto refused to cancel events at Maple Leaf Square ahead of the playoff game against Boston at the Air Canada Centre.

The city, and country, chose to rally in unity instead of wallowing in fear.

