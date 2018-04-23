Toronto Van Attack
April 23, 2018 9:42 pm

‘Our hearts are with the people of Toronto’: B.C. first responders show support after van attack

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Konstantin Goulich helped start a memorial across the street where a van mounted a curb and struck pedestrians, killing and injuring multiple people.

B.C. first responders and multiple police departments are sharing their condolences after a van struck multiple pedestrians along a busy Toronto road on Monday afternoon, killing 10 and injuring 15 others.

Immediately after the attack, #TorontoStrong began trending on social media, as people banded together in solidarity.

First responders and police in British Columbia shared their support towards their fellow members and joined the thousands of messages offering condolences for those affected by the attack.

