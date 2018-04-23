‘Our hearts are with the people of Toronto’: B.C. first responders show support after van attack

B.C. first responders and multiple police departments are sharing their condolences after a van struck multiple pedestrians along a busy Toronto road on Monday afternoon, killing 10 and injuring 15 others.

Immediately after the attack, #TorontoStrong began trending on social media, as people banded together in solidarity.

WATCH: Global News coverage of the deadly attack

First responders and police in British Columbia shared their support towards their fellow members and joined the thousands of messages offering condolences for those affected by the attack.

Our hearts are with the people of Toronto & the 1st responders who rushed to help today. #TorontoStrong @TorontoPolice — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 24, 2018

Our thoughts with everyone affected by the tragic events in #Toronto today. @TPFFA https://t.co/rCeecSVd2L — IAFF4550 (@TOLFireFighters) April 24, 2018

Our entire department is sending our support to the victims' families and first responders after this horrible tragedy. #TorontoStrong https://t.co/sgL69LItGp — Transit Police BC (@TransitPolice) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Toronto today. #TorontoStrong — PortMoodyFireRescue (@PortMoodyFR) April 23, 2018

NWPD members are sending our thoughts to all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Toronto. We stand strong with the first responders and our @TorontoPolice brothers and sisters. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/oiIctTVMDm — New West Police (@NewWestPD) April 23, 2018

Our sympathies to the victims and families of today's event in #toronto, and to the responders who continue to manage this tragic scene. We train for events like this, hoping to never see one. Remember to defuse, decompress, talk about what's happened & stay healthy. #VFRS — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) April 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, loved ones and all those affected by today’s incident. Thank you to the first responders for your unwavering commitment to public safety. #TorontoStrong – Commissioner Lucki — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) April 23, 2018