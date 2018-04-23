Slash burns start in South Okanagan

Residents of Naramata, Penticton and Summerland can expect visible smoke from slash fires any time over the next three weeks.

The controlled burns are being performed by the B.C. Wildfire Service as part of an ongoing fuel management program and will include 50 piles of wood debris on Arawana Forest Service Road.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service the burn offs will be carefully monitored by trained staff at all times and will only proceed if venting conditions are favourable.

The idea is to help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels on the landscape.