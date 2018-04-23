Quebec announces about $1 million toward anglophone organizations

Quebec will invest almost $1 million in an aim “to support the vitality of Quebec’s English-speaking communities through research projects,” according to a release from Concordia University. Some $950,000 will flow through the university’s Quebec English-speaking Communities Research Network.
About one third ($350,000) will go to QUESCREN, with the rest being divided among the English-Language Arts Network, The Quebec Community Groups Network, the Eastern Townships Resource Centre and the Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders.
“There is an appetite to work more on the English-speaking community on structural issues,” said Sylvia Martin-Laforge, executive director of the QCGN. “Certainly, the community is seeing the art of the possible in these announcements, and I think will continue to push for them going forward.”
