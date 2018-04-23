Anglophone
April 23, 2018 6:54 pm

Quebec announces about $1 million toward anglophone organizations

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Quebec Anglo Affairs Minister Kathleen Weil said that QUESCREN will act as a hub for the projects funded with the money.

Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News File
A A

Quebec will invest almost $1 million in an aim “to support the vitality of Quebec’s English-speaking communities through research projects,” according to a release from Concordia University. Some $950,000 will flow through the university’s Quebec English-speaking Communities Research Network.

About one third ($350,000) will go to QUESCREN, with the rest being divided among the English-Language Arts Network, The Quebec Community Groups Network, the Eastern Townships Resource Centre and the Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders.

The provincial government announced at Concordia, funding of about $1 million toward anglophone institutions.

Billy Shields/Global News

“There is an appetite to work more on the English-speaking community on structural issues,” said Sylvia Martin-Laforge, executive director of the QCGN. “Certainly, the community is seeing the art of the possible in these announcements, and I think will continue to push for them going forward.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Anglophone
anglophone funding
anglophone organizations
anglophone organizations funding
Concordia
Kathleen Weil
Quebec
Sylvia Martin-Laforge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News