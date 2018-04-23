Police seize more than 70 firearms after ‘unsafe’ shots fired in Spallumcheen, B.C.

Shots allegedly fired in an unsafe manner prompted police to make a sizeable firearm seizure.

Mounties were called to the 1600-block of Simons Road in Spallumcheen just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said shots were being fired near a public road and other homes.

Officers found a residence where several vehicles had were damaged with bullet holes. A man and woman, both from Armstrong, were taken into custody and are facing numerous firearms-related offences.

More than 70 firearms were seized from the property, including both non-restricted and restricted guns, with numerous rounds of ammunition and magazines. Many were stored in an unsafe manner, according to police.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “The seizure of the 74 firearms improves safety in the community, as most firearms used in crime are domestically sourced. When they are not stored properly it makes it easier for them to be stolen for criminal use.”

Police say if you’d like to surrender unwanted firearms, call them and officers will pick them up. RCMP say under no circumstances should you bring firearms or ammunition to police detachments or community police offices.