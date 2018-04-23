James Cameron hopes for ‘Avengers fatigue’

Director of Titanic and Avatar (along with the upcoming Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5), James Cameron, has revealed his hope that Avengers fans will experience superhero fatigue so other science fiction films can gain popularity again.

Cameron spoke of the Marvel films in an interview with Indiewire, saying, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon.”

He continued: “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, ‘come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.’ It’s like, oy!”

READ MORE: James Cameron reveals he almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his Oscar at Academy Awards

“We can see the market drives us to a sort of science fiction now that’s either completely escapist and doesn’t require a technical consultant — an example of that would be Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just fun,” Cameron said. “We don’t care how those spaceships work or any of that stuff works. And then you have scientifically responsible science fiction like The Martian or Interstellar.”

Many Marvel fans took to Twitter to point out the irony of Cameron’s comments due to his four Avatar sequels scheduled for release in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

James. Jimmy. Jim. You went 12 years between films, and the only thing you've been working on since Titanic is Dances With Smurfs and sequels. And you've got four of those greenlit, because of course you have. pic.twitter.com/RppTOEIHy5 — Serenity “Your Ad Here” Dee (@sapphixy) April 22, 2018

James Cameron wildly underestimates the MCU's fanbase and grossly overestimates literally anybody's ability to name a single character from Avatar. — scott aa wilson (@scottaawilson) April 22, 2018

James Cameron says he hopes for "Avengers fatigue" and then likened his four Avatar sequels to The Godfather, I think that says it all really — Shroobjack Horseman (@shoib_awan) April 22, 2018

James Cameron hopes avengers fatigue sets in soon. I'm with you James but let's not forget you have like 8 Avatar movies on deck. Go take a seat — Kyle McGhee (@KyleMcGhee12) April 22, 2018

James Cameron begs people to still be interested in his upcoming 47 Avatar sequels. pic.twitter.com/oWPL9JpVDV — Kdin Jenzen (@KdinJenzen) April 23, 2018

Has anyone checked back on James Cameron's first Avatar movie to see if it's doing ok — Juliet (@JuliestBagel) April 23, 2018

READ MORE: 20 years after ‘Titanic,’ James Cameron is making a documentary about it

Cameron’s comments on the Avengers films prompted a response from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“Uh, he loves the movies,” Feige told Vulture. “That’s awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That’s exciting!”

Cameron also spoke about the sequels for Avatar.

“I’ve found myself as a father of five starting to think about what would an Avatar story be like if it was a family drama,” he told reporters.

“What if it was The Godfather? It’s a generational family saga. That’s very different than the first film. There’s still the same setting and the same respect for the shock of the new. We still want to show you things that you haven’t even seen or imagined, but the story is very different. It’s a continuation of the same characters … but what happens when warriors who are willing to go on suicide charges and leap off cliffs, what happens when they grow up and have their own kids? It becomes a very different story.”