No, Elon Musk didn’t offer to buy and delete Facebook
Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t like Facebook at all.
In late March, the week that the Cambridge Analytica scandal blew up in a cloud of revelations (from many quarters) and apologies (from Mark Zuckerberg), he did something about it:
The alternative-science.com site promptly ratcheted things up with a story titled “Elon Musk Offers To Buy And Then Delete Facebook.”
As a meme, it surfed cleverly on some things that were already known: Musk is a very wealthy entrepreneur (though even for the richest mogul, Facebook’s US$479 billion value might be a stretch — it’s 23 times Musk’s US$20 billion fortune), he’s known to be impulsive and dramatic, and, as we saw, he has no love for the platform.
Despite all that, it resonated with alternative-science.com’s readers, with over 250,000 views driven from — oh, irony — Facebook.
