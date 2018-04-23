Mixed results in poll over Trans Mountain pipeline debate

We’re learning more about what Canadians think of the controversy over the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from the oil sands in Alberta to Burnaby.

Last week a survey by the Angus Reid Institute suggested there is growing support for the project.

Now the Institute has released the second part of that poll, and it has found 60 per cent of those surveyed do not think the protests against the pipeline expansion represent the mainstream view.

However, by a ratio of 3-to-1, Canadians surveyed think Kinder Morgan could have done a better job of earning public support and has brought much of the conflict upon itself.

The poll also suggests the debate has captured the attention of Canadians, with a majority in every province except Quebec saying they are paying attention to it.

The online survey was conducted from April 16 to 27, 2018, among a representative randomized sample of 2,125 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size with this sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was self-commissioned and was paid for by the Angus Reid Institute.