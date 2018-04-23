Stone Mills Township resident charged with animal cruelty

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid animal cruelty charges against a 62-year-old Stone Mills Township woman.

On April 21, officers from the Napanee detachment of the OPP were sent to a home in Stone Mills Township. Police say when they arrived, they found several animals living in squalid conditions. The Napanee Detachment Crime Unit and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were called in to assist with the investigation.

As a result, Margarite Gerrard of Stone Mills Township has been charged with cruelty to animals and causing damage or injury to animals. She will appear for a bail hearing in Napanee on April 23.