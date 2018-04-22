Victoria Beach residents hold rally to support former fire chief amid fear firefighters may quit

Dozens of people gathered in Victoria Beach Sunday to rally behind the former fire chief.

On Tuesday, Brad Patzer was fired from the Rural Municipality of Victoria Beach for his lack of communication, according to a press release from the rural municipality.

But people in the community are standing behind Patzer and rallied to show their support.

Gayle Schlamp said there were two times where the former fire chief helped her.

“Once when I was caring for my father they came and once I was in a sled accident and they were right there,” she said. “He’s a person in the community and helps the community.”

Schlamp said she doesn’t understand why the issues couldn’t be resolved between council and Patzer, but she doesn’t believe firing him was the right option.

“You don’t try to fix something that’s not broken. He has been doing this job from before I moved out here and he’s been doing it properly without any problems,” she said. “He’s been doing the job, let the man do the job.”

Global News reached out to the rural municipality for a comment but didn’t hear back.

In a press release Friday, reeve Brian Hodgson said Patzer was fired for his lack of communication.

“This ongoing refusal to communicate and cooperate with the RM was not acceptable. This behaviour placed the RM at increased risk of liability and was not proper or acceptable in an employee/employer relationship,” said the statement.

The fire department has threatened to walk off the job if the issues don’t get resolved.

“Based on the vote last night, without mediation and or changes, the majority of members — if they follow through with the vote from last night — will resign or take stress leave or a leave of absence from the department effective Monday night,” Deputy Fire Chief Wolf Kraft said.

The rural municipality said contingency plans are in place if the firefighters quit.

But people in the community are still worried. Before the rally, the firefighters had to leave to respond to a grass fire, reminding rally organizer Michael Miechkotalauze just how important the team is.

“The citizens, all of us, we’re concerned. It’s forest fire season,” he said. “[The firefighters] don’t want to leave this community high and dry…but I hope this turnout shows [council] that there’s a lot of concerned people here that want Brad back.”

Kraft said the firefighters will hold an official vote on Monday evening.