Breakfast fundraiser supports first responders of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

People in Saskatoon are continuing to find ways to support those impacted by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The Wyant Group transformed the Alloy Collision Centre into a drive-thru pancake breakfast stop on Saturday morning, with proceeds going to the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

The foundation supports those affected by the fatal bus crash, and the breakfast fundraiser will direct the proceeds specifically to first responders.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, Saskatoon Fire Department, Medavie Health Services West, STARS air ambulance and Saskatchewan Air Ambulance Services were also at the breakfast showing their support.

“I’ve worked all over Canada and the military and to see the outpouring, to see the province and all the organizations come together to help those that are in need at a moments notice. We never practiced for that. It just happened. It’s only in Saskatchewan you can see that happen,” said STARS pilot Barry Tolmie.

Tolmie said he wasn’t scheduled the night of the bus crash, but he went into work to help refuel and restock helicopters.

“Nobody here is paying five bucks for a breakfast. Everyone is showing up and opening up their heart and opening up their wallets,” Wyant Group president Vaughn Wyant said.

“So many people want to feel like they are part of making a tragic situation better. We thought, let’s do something where they don’t have to buy a $100 or $200 ticket to a dinner. Let’s do something where we can engage families and young kids. Parents can explain to their kids why they’re here, what they’re doing and how they’re making a difference,” Wyant said.