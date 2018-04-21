Alberta government meets with agriculture sector about school curriculum

The province continues its work to redesign the kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum.

On Saturday, the education and agriculture ministers sat down with representatives from Alberta’s agriculture and forestry sector to gather feedback.

Many of the organizations have teach resources available and hope to see a greater focus in Alberta classrooms.

“We want to make sure the curriculum reflects who we are as people and who we are as an economy and society here in 2018 in the province of Alberta,” Education Minister David Eggen said.

“The idea of having a K to 12 curriculum that starts giving them the sense of the value of the industry, the exciting things that are going on, gives us a real opportunity,” University of Alberta faculty of agriculture dean Stan Blade said.

Changes to the kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum will be approved by the end of the year, while the remainder are scheduled to roll out through 2022.

In April 2017, a public survey on Alberta’s school curriculum overhaul suggested there is strong support for career-focused learning.