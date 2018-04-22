Vancouver Sun Run 2018 to affect downtown with bridge, road closures

The 2018 Vancouver Sun Run takes place in downtown Vancouver on Sunday morning.

Tens of thousands of runners will take part in the 2018 edition of Canada’s largest 10K road race.

The Sun Run begins at 9 a.m. and will affect traffic in parts of Vancouver.

There will be several road closures on Sunday. The earliest closures begin at 5 a.m. and the latest will end at 1:30 p.m.

Here is a list of Sun Run 2018 road closures:

Downtown road closures:

Seymour to Bute: 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bute to Stanley Park Causeway (including all streets crossing Georgia): 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Drivers can access Lions Gate Bridge from Pender only between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Howe, Hornby and Burrard between Dunsmuir and Robson: 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Denman between Georgia and Robson: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Robson between Denman and Stanley Park: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beach between Stanley Park and Hornby: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Stanley Park Dr. at North Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ryan Rd. at Park Lane/South Lagoon Dr.: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pacific St. between Burrard and Hornby (eastbound): 6 a.m. to noon

Quebec and Carrall (near Expo and Pacific): 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Expo between Quebec and Terry Fox Way: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nelson between Expo and Pacific: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Pacific Blvd. eastbound exit ramp from Cambie Bridge: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Blvd. between Nelson and Abbott: 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Blvd. between Abbott and Quebec: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bridge closures:

Burrard Bridge: 8 a.m. to noon

Cambie Bridge (northbound): 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kitsilano and Fairview area road closures: