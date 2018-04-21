Evacuation Order
Evacuation order issued for homes south of Water Dog Lake due to possible landslides

The Oliver Fire Department confirmed the evacuation order on Friday night.

An evacuation order was issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band chief and council due to the risk of landslides.

The order, which was also posted to Facebook by the Oliver Fire Department, said anyone in homes south of Water Dog Lake on Nk’Mip Road up to and including the Osoyoos Cottages must leave the area.

Officials are also asking residents to close all windows and doors and shut off all gas and electrical appliances aside from freezers and refrigerators.

Gates should also be closed but not locked.

