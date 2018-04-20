Economy
April 20, 2018 9:54 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 9:55 pm

Campbell Soup Company says new Canadian headquarters will be in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Campbell Soup Company said in January it will be closing its Toronto manufacturing plant.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Campbell Soup Company says its new Canadian headquarters will open in Mississauga, Ont.

It will be located in the Airport Corporate Centre region, which is a 15-minute minute drive from its soon-to-be-closed Etobicoke manufacturing plant.

The company decided to shutter the 87-year-old plant in January and cut 380 jobs, citing complications with retrofitting such an old building as the reason for the closure.

Campbell says it chose Mississauga for its new headquarters because of its proximity to its Etobicoke facility and because of the area’s demographics.

The headquarters will house 160 employees, all from its current team.

The move from Etobicoke will happen in stages, but the company hopes the headquarters will be operational by the first quarter of 2019.

