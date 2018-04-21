Dozens turn to Guelph’s Johnston Green for 4/20 celebration

Despite the bright and sunny weather on Friday afternoon, dozens of University of Guelph students braved the wet and muddy conditions on the field of Johnston Green for the annual 4/20 celebration.

Roughly 70 to 100 people were scattered around the vast field when the clock struck 4:20 p.m. as they lit their bongs and joints.

The celebration took a unique turn this year given that recreational marijuana will be legalized this summer, but some say these annual gatherings will continue for years to come.

READ MORE: What does 4/20 mean after cannabis legalization in Canada?

“I’ll be back next year, for sure,” said a postgraduate student who did not want to be identified. “For me, it’s not about a protest, it’s about coming together with friends and meeting new people.

As for legalization itself, some people said it won’t change where they buy their weed, but for others, the price will play a role.

“I’ll buy it wherever it is cheaper,” a second-year student said.

Despite the gathering, officials from the University of Guelph or Guelph police did not attend.