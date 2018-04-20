Man held at gunpoint in Regina parking lot leads to 3 arrests: police

On April 19, the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to a business on the 400-block of Albert Street North after a report that a man was seen in a parking lot pointing a gun at another man.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle moments later in the area of 6th Avenue and Angus Street. Officers successfully conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and a search revealed a substance believed to be cocaine. However, a firearm was not recovered, police said.

READ MORE: Two people facing multiple charges after traffic stop results in drug bust near Stoughton, SK

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

An investigation into this incident also led police to a home on the 1400-block of Athol Street, where a 39-year-old male exited the home. A gun was not recovered, however, police found a machete on the man, who was then arrested and charged.

MORE: Regina police swarm Athol Street home in connection to firearms investigation

In total, three people are facing charges related to the incident.

Brandon William Kane Thomson, 27, of Regina, and the driver of the vehicle, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance, failure to comply and pointing a firearm.

Kara Lee Benson, 32, of Regina, the passenger of the vehicle, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Jason Eugene Worm, 39, of Regina, the home occupant, has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Thomson and Worm made their first court appearance on these charges on April 20 at 9:30 a.m., and Benson will make his first appearance on these charges on May 28.