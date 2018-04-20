Port Hope man in critical condition after crash
One person is in critical condition after the car he was driving left the road, and slammed into a tree in Port Hope.
A motorist came across the wreckage on County Road 65 just north of 6th line, just before midnight.
Port Hope firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to extricate the man.
He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.
The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Police are still unclear as to the exact time the crash happened, or the cause.
