Canada
April 20, 2018 8:02 am
Updated: April 20, 2018 8:28 am

Port Hope man in critical condition after crash

By Video Journalist, Backup Weather Specialist  Global News

A man is in critical condition after his car left County Road 65 in Port Hope on Thursday night.

Pete Fisher/Special to CHEXNews
A A

One person is in critical condition after the car he was driving left the road, and slammed into a tree in Port Hope.

A motorist came across the wreckage on County Road 65 just north of 6th line, just before midnight.

Port Hope firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to extricate the man.

He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police are still unclear as to the exact time the crash happened, or the cause.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
6th Line Port Hope
CHEX News
Crash
Critical Condition
Highway 35 closed for investigation
Man in Hospital
Port Hope

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News