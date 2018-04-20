Wenatchee Wild win BCHL Fred Page Cup

A hometown crowd in Wenatchee, Washington celebrated the BCHL Wild win in game five against the Prince George Spruce Kings Thursday night.

With the 3-0 win, the Wild become the 2017/2018 BC Hockey League Fred Page Cup Champions.

The last American-based BCHL franchise to win the Cup was the Bellingham Blazers in 1979.

The Wild were first on the board Thursday night with a goal from Zak Galambos at 2:50 of the first period during a power play.

Galambos scored his second goal of the night, also on the man advantage, at 6:19 of the third period.

At 17:45 of the third, AJ Vanderbeck scored the third goal of the night for Wenatchee on an empty net.

The Wild wildly outshooting the Spruce Kings 37-8.

Austin Park with the shutout for Wenatchee.

The Wild took the best of seven series 4-1.

The Wild will move on to play the winner of the Alberta Junior Hockey League Championship at the Doyle Cup, a change from recent years.

According to the BCHL website, from 2013 to 2017, four Western Canadian Junior Hockey Leagues (BCHL, AJHL, SJHL and MJHL) competed for the Western Canada Cup with the top-two finishers advancing to the RBC Cup.

The Doyle Cup winner will move on to the RBC Cup Junior A National Championship from May 12-20 in Chilliwack.