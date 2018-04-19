Environment
April 19, 2018 9:24 pm
Updated: April 19, 2018 9:36 pm

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits south of Windsor, Ont.

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has been reported in Amherstburg, Ont.

U.S. Geological Survey / Google Maps
A A

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has hit the community of Amherstburg, more than 20 kilometres south of downtown Windsor.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

It was measured at a depth of five kilometres.

Amherstburg police said in an update on Twitter that there were no reports of damages.

Residents in Windsor and Detroit, Michigan reported feeling tremors at the time of the earthquake.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amherstburg
Amherstburg earthquake
Detroit earthquake
Earthquake
U.S. Geological Survey
Windsor earthquake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News