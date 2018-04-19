3.6-magnitude earthquake hits south of Windsor, Ont.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has hit the community of Amherstburg, more than 20 kilometres south of downtown Windsor.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

It was measured at a depth of five kilometres.

Did you feel the recent M3.6 near Amherstburg, Canada on the east side of the Detroit River? Please let us know here https://t.co/KP5rR6gwVJ pic.twitter.com/xOkoXnb57u — USGS (@USGS) April 20, 2018

Amherstburg police said in an update on Twitter that there were no reports of damages.

Residents in Windsor and Detroit, Michigan reported feeling tremors at the time of the earthquake.

It has been confirmed, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in Amherstburg this evening, around 8pm. There are no reports of damage. — Amherstburg Police (@AburgPolice) April 20, 2018

Feel a tremor? USGS confirms a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Amherstburg, Canada, just east of the Detroit River, at approximately 801pm: https://t.co/nDJShBmQNM #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 20, 2018

Anyone else on the east side of Detroit/Grosse Pointe just feel/hear something weird? An explosion or earthquake? — Susan Rose (@susanrose516) April 20, 2018