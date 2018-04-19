3.6-magnitude earthquake hits south of Windsor, Ont.
A A
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has hit the community of Amherstburg, more than 20 kilometres south of downtown Windsor.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
It was measured at a depth of five kilometres.
Amherstburg police said in an update on Twitter that there were no reports of damages.
Residents in Windsor and Detroit, Michigan reported feeling tremors at the time of the earthquake.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.