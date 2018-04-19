Lethbridge residents reminded to move vehicles for street sweeping

On April 23, the city of Lethbridge will be out cleaning up the mess left by a very long — and very snowy — winter.

“This winter obviously was above average for snowfall and for freeze cycles,” said Lee Perkins, the transportation operations manager for the city.

“We usually use between 7,000 and 7,500 tonnes of sand per season. This year, we’ve actually put out over 10,000, so there’s quite a bit of sand on our streets.”

Violation tickets ($30) will be issued for the second year in a row to people who leave their vehicles on the street on days when sweeping is taking place.

The city will provide two advance warnings; one delivered to your door, the other will be left on the windshield of your vehicle.

There will also be no-parking signs on the street the day before crews arrive.

“This year, we’re looking for more compliance from residents,” Perkins said.

“When the vehicles are off the street, it makes the work much easier for the crews and we do a much better job.”

Crews aren’t only cleaning the streets.

The sand is all collected to re-use for next year, which keeps it out of the river system.

The city says crews are also starting to clean parks, which includes a job people tend to avoid in the winter.

“We really ask people to clean up after their dogs because it is a health hazard from e-coli and other kinds of bacteria that dog feces can carry,”Perkins said.

“Over the winter people tend to ignore it, it falls in the snow so you can’t see it. Then once spring comes, it really makes a mess and we try to get it picked up early.”

The recent weather has put park cleanup about two weeks behind and it is expected to begin next week.

Crews will begin by clearing away branches, litter and any other undesirable substances.

Parks cleanup is also expected to take about three weeks.