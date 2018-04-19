2 men charged in elder abuse investigation, 69-year-old Georgina woman hospitalized: police

GEORGINA, Ont. – York Regional Police say two men are facing charges in an elder abuse investigation in a town about 80 kilometers north of Toronto.

Police say a 69-year-old woman from Georgina, Ont., was taken to hospital Wednesday in life-threatening condition after they were contacted by someone with concerns about her medical condition and the state of the home.

They say two men who were at the home were arrested after the hospital reported that her injuries were caused by severe neglect.

Investigators say the woman’s condition has since improved.

The two men, aged 71 and 37, are charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life and are not being named in order to protect the woman’s identity.

The men are to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., for a bail hearing on Friday.

Georgina Fire and Emergency Services were also at the home inspecting for hazardous materials, police said.