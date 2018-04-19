All things spring: a message from the City of Regina

After waiting for what seemed like forever, spring has finally sprung. Which means the snow is starting to melt, you are beginning to see a bit of green in your yard, and City of Regina crews have already begun working on spring clean-up.

Below is a list of what is happening in your community.

Catch Basins

This time of year, people experience many freeze/thaw cycles in the weather system, which creates challenges for clearing catch basins.

Catch basins that have been previously opened can refreeze. City crews receive a high number of calls from people to open frozen catch basins. The city prioritizes treating frozen catch basins based on the level of risk to public safety, or the risk of property damage.

How can you help? Clear the snow, ice and debris from your neighbourhood catch basins to provide a path for melting ice and snow to enter the storm drainage system. In most cases, blocked catch basins can be opened by chipping ice away.

There are about 22,000 catch basins across the city. You can locate your nearest catch basin at the City of Regina’s website.

Pothole repair

Similar to winter road maintenance operations, potholes are repaired by road priority and severity first, and then systematically. Efforts are focused on the safety of high-speed and arterial roads first, and then the local road network.

Main streets, bus routes and high traffic volume streets receive a higher priority.

City crews have been making temporary repairs to potholes using cold mix and will continue throughout the spring into construction season. Once construction season begins, crews will use hot asphalt for a more permanent repair.

You can report dangerous or large potholes to Service Regina by calling 306-777-7000.

Spring Sweep Program

Just like cleaning your house after a long winter, the Spring Sweep Program clears away the winter salt, sand and debris.

By moving your vehicles off the road on the scheduled dates, street sweepers will be able to get as close to the sidewalk as possible, which helps to preserve the streets and roads.

Beginning on April 22, city sweepers will begin cleaning the boulevards, medians, and downtown streets. Next, crews will work on arterial roads, like Albert Street.

Subdivisions are scheduled to begin on May 15. Be sure to watch for the large mobile signs advising when your subdivision will be swept, and park off-street those days. You can view the subdivision schedule here. Any vehicles parked in a no-parking zone will be ticketed $120 and towed.