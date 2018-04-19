Canada
April 19, 2018 1:14 pm

Montreal police search for suspects after pro-Macron celebrations disrupted

By Web producer  Global News

Police are searching for suspects in connection with an armed assault in a St-Denis Street restaurant. Thursday, April 19, 2018.

A A

Montreal police are hoping to identify and locate several individuals in connection with an armed assault in a Plateau-Mont-Royal restaurant one week ago.

Police say a group had gathered in the basement of a St-Denis Street restaurant on April 12 to celebrate the first year in office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

At 6:40 p.m. around 10 individuals, wearing scarves and balaclavas to obscure their faces, entered the restaurant and made their way downstairs chanting “Happy birthday Macron,” in French.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard meets Emmanuel Macron to begin France trip

Once in the basement, police say the group split up and started throwing objects around, including glasses and anti-Macron flyers.

According to police, a client who was trying to take photos of the disruption suffered a head injury after a chair was thrown at them.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Macron easily beats Marine Le Pen in French presidential election

Another patron was also sprayed with pepper spray.

Police said half the group of attackers spoke French with a Québécois accent, while the other half spoke with a French accent.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police anonymously by phone at Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anti-Macron
Armed Assault
Emmanuel Macron
Montreal Police
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News