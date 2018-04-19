Montreal police search for suspects after pro-Macron celebrations disrupted

Montreal police are hoping to identify and locate several individuals in connection with an armed assault in a Plateau-Mont-Royal restaurant one week ago.

Police say a group had gathered in the basement of a St-Denis Street restaurant on April 12 to celebrate the first year in office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Le #SPVM tente d'identifier et de localiser des suspects d'une agression armée dans un restaurant de la rue Saint-Denis. https://t.co/71tFpK0SYJ

^CC pic.twitter.com/GvVNFuq1mM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 19, 2018

At 6:40 p.m. around 10 individuals, wearing scarves and balaclavas to obscure their faces, entered the restaurant and made their way downstairs chanting “Happy birthday Macron,” in French.

Once in the basement, police say the group split up and started throwing objects around, including glasses and anti-Macron flyers.

According to police, a client who was trying to take photos of the disruption suffered a head injury after a chair was thrown at them.

Another patron was also sprayed with pepper spray.

Police said half the group of attackers spoke French with a Québécois accent, while the other half spoke with a French accent.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police anonymously by phone at Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.