GoFundMe page created for Regina cab driver suffering life-threatening stab wounds

Patrick Veinot, a staff representative at United Steelworkers (USW), has taken action and created a GoFundMe page after a Regina cab driver was robbed and assaulted, leaving him in serious condition in the hospital.

The GoFundMe page identifies the cab driver as Muhammad Umar, a 34-year-old father of four children, all under the age of 10.

On Friday morning, April 13, Umar thought he was picking up his next customer. While driving his customers to what he believed would be their final destination, the GoFundMe page claims he was slashed in the throat and stabbed multiple times in his side and stomach.

MORE: Police requesting help after taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Regina

Umar was able to escape the cab and was left on the streets for police to find him. An ambulance was called, and Umar was transported to the hospital.

Just a few days later, on April 15, members of the RCMP were able to locate two suspects responsible for this crime, but it didn’t come without a fight.

RCMP spotted the cab, a black Dodge Caravan, heading east on Highway 16. When it came to a stop just west of Delmas, police said shots were fired at officers and an RCMP member shot back.

RCMP said a vehicle was then used to strike the van, causing it to become stuck in the ditch. Police said that someone in the van then pointed a gun at officers.

With the help of an RCMP police dog, two arrests were made.

MORE: Shots fired as RCMP recover stolen Regina taxi in rural Saskatchewan

Tristan Pinder, 19, from Elk Point, Alta., and Verena Petruka, 30, from Melville, Sask., were charged with discharging a firearm with intent, assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft and possession of stolen property.

The GoFundMe page claims that the USW has been trying to prevent violence for taxi drivers and are trying to ensure that they have access to insurance through the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).

Organizers of the GoFundMe page state that they are currently fighting for WCB coverage for Umar.

With a goal to raise $50,000 for Umar and his family, in just one day, over $8,000 has been raised.

According to the GoFundMe page, Umar is still in serious condition in the hospital. He is allegedly hooked up to life-saving equipment and has his family by his side.

With one urgent request, organizers are calling on everyone to help Umar and his family financially so they are able to continue to have some measure of stability until Umar is back in good health.