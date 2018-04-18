Canada’s first pod hotel to open this summer in Whistler

Neither a hotel nor a hostel, Whistler’s Pangea is Canada’s first pod hotel that is planning a soft launch in July with a full opening by the end of the summer.

The hotel features stacked sleeping chambers, big enough for one or two people.

It’s not for everyone, but the owners believe there is a demand.

“We’re catering to a clientele who when they go to bed at night want their personal privacy,” Pangea’s Russell Kling said.

“They don’t necessarily need 500 square feet of hotel room, but they don’t want to be in a single iron bunk bed, below or above a 16-year-old who’s loud and drunk and whatever the case may be.”

The price of a hotel room in Whistler can fluctuate wildly — a three-star room can be $130 in the shoulder season to $900 a night over Christmas break.

The price range for the Pangea will be somewhere between a hostel and a three-star hotel, a segment of the market Whistler isn’t necessarily capturing right now.

“It’s attracting that niche market, so you’ve got your singles and couples that are looking to be in the heart of the village, they’re happy with the experience there with the pod and the social interaction, but they’re not looking to pay for maybe all those bells and whistles,” Karen Goodwin of Tourism Whistler said.

— With files from Aaron McArthur