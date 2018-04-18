Kingston man facing slew of charges after string of thefts: police

A 32-year-old Kingston man added to his long rap sheet after allegedly stealing two cars in the span of 10 days.

Not only is the man accused of several car thefts, he has also been caught several times allegedly stealing from various stores around the city.

On April 4, just before 9 p.m., police say the man in question stole a car that had been left unattended and running at a restaurant on Division Street. Five days later, the vehicle was found at an address on Brass Drive with a stolen licence plate.

Ten days later, on April 14, around the same time of night, the accused allegedly stole a vehicle that had also been left running in the downtown area. On Tuesday, the accused was involved in a collision on Battersea Road in a car he allegedly stole. Police came to the scene and the man was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

Authorities say the man was well known to police.

On Feb. 20, police say the same man stole several items from a Sydenham Road convenience store. The man allegedly stole cigarettes and loose tobacco from the store before fleeing in a silver car. Witnesses reported the man’s licence plate and police said the car had been reported stolen on Feb. 12 from a Kingston address.

Later in the day on Feb. 20., the accused attended another convenience store on Highway 15, fueled up and went in the store to ask for cigarettes. Police say that once again, the accused fled with cigarettes without paying in the reportedly stolen motor vehicle. Police were called and officers apprehended the accused as he was trying to exit Highway 401 at Division Street by blocking in the vehicle.

The accused was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day. Further investigation revealed the accused had also attempted a break-in earlier the same day.

This was not the first time police encountered the alleged serial thief either.

On Jan. 26, around 1:30 p.m., the same man entered a downtown jewelry store where he asked to see an engagement ring valued at nearly $9,000. When the store owner began to write up the receipt, the accused suddenly grabbed the ring and ran from the store.

According to police, staff at a nearby shop observed the jewelry store owner running out after the accused and quickly shared the incident using the Group Me App.

Group Me is a crime prevention group-texting program run by Kingston police, used in tandem by participating downtown businesses. The purpose of the app is to keep users informed about suspicious activities and ultimately help prevent crime.

The accused was identified by nearby police and they followed them to the suspect’s home on Rideau Street, where he was apprehended while sneaking through backyards trying to enter his residence.

The ring was recovered and the accused was arrested.

Since the first incident in January, the accused has been charged with the following crimes:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Five counts of possession of stolen property

Attempted break-and-enter of a dwelling house

Five counts of breach probation

Theft of motor vehicle

Two counts of theft

Possession of stolen property

Two counts of breach recognizance

These are the charges reported by police, but there may be more charges not reported.