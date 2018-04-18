Alberta RCMP officer charged with assaulting prisoner

An Alberta RCMP officer has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged prisoner assault.

The alleged incident occurred Aug. 19, 2017, and the officer has been suspended from duty, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Const. Dwayne Kirby has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

“Kirby’s duty status will be reviewed regularly until this conduct matter is completed,” RCMP said. “His suspension is standard RCMP practice and not a disciplinary measure.”

Kirby will appear in court in Airdrie on May 17.

